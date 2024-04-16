‘Amul babies’: Himanta Biswa Sarma takes potshot at Priyanka Gandhi

Guwahati, April 16 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday took a potshot at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi terming her as “Amul baby” and asserted that people do not want to see members of the Gandhi family.

“Who will go to see Priyanka Gandhi,” Sarma asked sarcastically.

“Instead of watching Priyanka Gandhi, people will prefer to visit Kaziranga National Park to see rhinos and other animals.”

The Chief Minister said that watching the Gandhi family members will not bring any benefits to the people rather time can be made more useful by seeing rhinos in Kaziranga.

“It looks like they (Gandhi family members) are Amul babies meant for advertisements,” he said.

Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi took part in a roadshow in Jorhat in support of Congress candidate Gaurav Gogoi.

The Congress leader attacked the ruling government and alleged that the BJP would change the constitution of the country if they were voted to power again.

--IANS

tdr/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor