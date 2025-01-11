Anaaj wale baba: A unique attraction at the Prayagraj Mahakumbh

Prayagraj, Jan 11 As the grand Maha Kumbh, the largest religious gathering on the planet, is about to start in Prayagraj at the holy confluence of the revered Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, the city is brimming with vibrant colours and a sense of excitement. Among the many unique and fascinating sights, one stands out -- a sadhu with plants growing on his head.

Wheat, millet, and chickpeas seemingly sprout from his scalp, drawing the curiosity of devotees and visitors alike.

This unusual sadhu's name is Amarjeet, widely known as 'Anaaj Wale Baba (The Grain Baba)', hailing from Sonbhadra.

He has been growing various types of grains on his head for the last five years, a practice that has earned him his unique moniker. His unusual vow, he explains, is rooted in a deep commitment to environmental preservation and world peace.

“I am from Sonbhadra. My pledge is that our Tricolour should continue to fly high. For the last 24 days, the crops have been growing on my head, and they will remain for another two-and-a-half months," Amarjeet told IANS.

"This is my way of ensuring that the Mahakumbh passes off peacefully, free of any disturbances,” he added.

Anaaj Wale Baba’s dedication to nurturing the crops is unwavering. He regularly waters the plants growing on his head, ensuring their health and growth.

Devotees who approach him are often surprised by the sight, yet they are warmly blessed with grains of rice from the Baba as a symbol of his goodwill.

The sight of Anaaj Wale Baba, walking through the crowds with crops growing from his head, is nothing short of extraordinary. For many, his presence is a symbol of hope, peace, and the deep connection between humanity and nature.

The Maha Kumbh 2025, slated to start on January 13, would occupy 4,000 hectares along the riverbank and is expected to draw at least 45 crore people including sadus and seers from across the country.

The religious event, held every 12 years, considered the most sacred religious congregation in Hinduism, begins with the Paush Purnima Snan at the confluence of the three holy rivers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor