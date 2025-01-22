Anant Singh Attacked: Former MLA Escapes Injury in Exchange of Between Rival Groups in Bihar's Patna

Former Bihar MLA Anant Singh was unharmed following an exchange of gunfire between two groups in Nauranga village, Barh, on the outskirts of Patna on Wednesday. No casualties were reported, Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Avkash Kumar confirmed.

Kumar told PTI that reports indicated that 12 to 15 rounds of bullets were fired during the shootout. "The matter is under investigation. Senior officials have reached the scene," the SSP said.

Barh Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) added that conflicting versions of the incident were being reviewed. "Some villagers have claimed that Singh’s supporters fired the initial shots on his instructions, while others said it was an exchange of fire between the two groups," the ASP explained.

The police officer clarified that Singh and others involved were uninjured and ruled out the possibility of a gang war. "One side fired in retaliation, but it doesn’t appear to be a gang war," the ASP added.

A case has been registered based on a complaint from a family who alleged that their house was targeted during the firing.

Anant Singh, a gangster-turned-politician, has been a prominent figure in Bihar’s political scene. Known as "Chhote Sarkar," Singh has previously represented the Mokama assembly seat. In 2020, he was disqualified from the assembly after being convicted for possessing illegal arms, including an AK-47 rifle. However, in August 2024, the Patna High Court acquitted him of the charges and ordered his release from jail.