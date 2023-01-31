Ancestors of Prophet Muhammad, Jesus Christ were Sanatani Hindus, claims Shankaracharya Swami

Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati on Tuesday claimed that ancestors of Prophet Muhammad and Jesus Christ have been proved to be Sanatani Hindus.

"Opposition members in America have raised this issue in Parliament. Ancestors of Muhammad and Christ have been proved to be Sanatani Hindus," he told reporters here.

He further said that the governments shouldn't have control over the temples and math.

"The governments shouldn't have control over temples and Matth, and there is a need to spend money for the development to every corner," he added.

When asked about the lost key of the Puri's Ratna Bhandar, Shankaracharya said, "The Odisha government and Jagannath temple administration never consulted over any issues regarding the temple. Why should I interfere in the missing key issue of Ratna Bhandar?"

There are a total of seven treasuries within the temple, out of which one remains open at all times.

Around 38 years ago the keys to four treasuries went missing, but only two keys were there with the District Collector.

