Andhra chief minister pays tribute to BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 14 : Andhra Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid tributes to Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary at his camp office here on Friday.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Audimulapu Suresh, Minister for Transport P Viswaroop, MP N Suresh, MLA K l Kumar and Advisor to Government (Social Justice) J Prabhakar Rao were also present.

Taking to Twitter the Chief Minister said: ''Dr BR Ambedkar is one of the greatest intellectuals the country can be proud of who is versatile and has immense knowledge in legal, social, political, economic, spiritual and other fields. A visionary for the political, democratic, and social systems of the country by laying a strong foundation by drafting the Constitution. His efforts to eliminate the differences and make humty flourish cannot be forgotten. Walking in the footsteps of that great man, we have taken historic steps in poverty eradication and social justice. Tributes to Ambedkar on his birth anniversary''.

At Party Central Office, YSR Congress Party leaders celebrated the event by paying floral tributes to the social reformer. Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Audimulapu Suresh said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is following in the footsteps of Ambedkar, making historic decisions socially, politically, and economically benefiting the downtrodden communities, besides empowering them on all fronts.

He also unveiled a book on the life history of Ambedkar written by social worker P Vara Prasad. Social Welfare Minister M Nagarjuna, MLC L Appi Reddy and P Sunitha, and other senior leaders were also present.

