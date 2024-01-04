Andhra CM Jagan Reddy's sister Y S Sharmila joins Congress

In a significant development, Y S Sharmila, the daughter of the late former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy and the founder of the YSR Telangana Party, officially joined the Congress on Thursday.

She also announced the merger of her YSR Telangana Congress with the Congress, and said she would fulfil any responsibility given to her. Sharmila joined the Congress in the presence of party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and former party president Rahul Gandhi.

Addressing party workers and supporters at the AICC headquarters in the national capital, Sharmila expressed her joy at the consolidation of political forces. Today, I am very happy to be merging YSR Telangana Party into the Congress party. It gives me immense joy that the YSR Telangana Party is going to be a part of the Indian National Congress from today onwards, she said.

She also said that it was her father's dream to see Rahul Gandhi as prime minister and she would be happy to contribute to it.