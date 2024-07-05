Andhra CM Naidu meets FM Sitharaman, Defence Minister Rajnath

Amaravati/New Delhi, July 5 On the second day of his visit to New Delhi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, called on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday.

After the meeting with FM Sitharaman, CM Naidu posted on X that they discussed welfare and economic development in Andhra Pradesh to further collaboration.

Naidu was accompanied by Union Civil Aviation Minister, K Ram Mohan Naidu, Union Minister of State for Rural Development & Communications Pemmasani Chandrasekhar and Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries, Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma.

CM Naidu also called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister for Health and Family Welfare, JP Nadda.

JP Nadda posted on X that he had a meeting with CM Naidu and TDP MPs.

“We shared our vision for Viksit Bharat and Viksit Andhra. Under the esteemed guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our NDA government is committed to advancing Andhra Pradesh to greater heights,” wrote the central minister.

CM Naidu, in his reply, wrote that he was delighted to meet JP Nadda.

“Looking forward to collaborating further on achieving our shared vision of Viksit Andhra Pradesh and Viksit Bharat,” the Chief Minister said.

CM Naidu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and six Cabinet ministers on Thursday.

The TDP President stated on Friday that he had a productive discussion with Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri.

“Together, we shall further our collaboration, ensuring continued and sustainable growth for Andhra Pradesh,” he wrote.

In reply to a post by Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, CM Naidu stated that empowering farmers remains the Andhra Pradesh government’s top priority.

He said the government was committed to enabling the growth and development of the agricultural and rural sectors.

CM Naidu had also called on Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister for Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar.

The Chief Minister also had a meeting with 16th Finance Commission Chairman Arvind Panagariya.

The latter tweeted after the meeting that CM Naidu’s optimism on India and Andhra was inspiring as he was a “true visionary leader who turned Hyderabad into a world-class tech city.”

“I look forward to working closely with the Centre to improve the economy of Andhra Pradesh and deliver the best of welfare and development to our people,” CM Naidu said in his response on Friday.

During the meeting with Prime Minister Modi, the Chief Minister sought financial handholding by the Centre to tide over ‘acute scarcity of resources’.

The Chief Minister said that the fiscal situation in Andhra Pradesh has deteriorated due to the previous government's misadventures.

CM Naidu also sought the Centre’s support in commissioning of the Polavaram National Irrigation Project, comprehensive financial support for completion of the Government complex and trunk infrastructure of the capital city of Amaravati and incentives for industrial development.

The Chief Minister also urged the Prime Minister to consider an additional allocation under the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment, targeting essential sectors such as roads, bridges, irrigation and drinking water projects.

He also sought support to the backward regions of Andhra Pradesh on lines of Bundelkhand package and support for development of Dugarajapatnam port.

