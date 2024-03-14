Andhra CM reiterates commitment to make Kurnool judicial capital

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh), March 14 Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation stone for the National Law University in Kurnool on Thursday and reiterated his government’s commitment to make the district the judicial capital of Andhra Pradesh

The Chief Minister highlighted the historical significance of this initiative. He emphasized the fulfilment of long-awaited promises made to the people of Rayalaseema, echoing the principles of fair justice outlined in the Sribagh Agreement of 1937.

Pointing out that it was proposed to set up the High Court here as per the Sribagh Pact at the time of shifting capital to Hyderabad, he said that steps are being taken in accordance with the Pact.

The Chief Minister emphasized the fulfilment of this promise through the establishment of the National Law University, which will not only serve as an academic institution but also lay the groundwork for the development of a robust legal ecosystem in the region.

CM Jagan also unveiled plans for the development of Kurnool as a legal hub, announcing the establishment of various legal departments and commissions in the region, that include the State Consumers Dispute and Redressal Commission, AP Legal Metrology Commission, AP Labor Commission, AP VAT Appellate Tribunal, AP Waqf Board, Andhra Pradesh Lokayukta Offices, and NHRC offices, signifying a holistic approach towards strengthening the legal framework and ensuring justice for all.

The university, coming up at Jagannathagattu in Lakshmipuram of Kallur mandal, is the second National Law University in the state.

The government said that the university, to come up over 150 acres of land, is envisioned to be a beacon of legal education excellence in the region.

The project, estimated to cost Rs 1,011 crore, reaffirms the government's commitment to nurturing intellectual growth and legal acumen among the state's youth.

Retired judges of the High Court, judges of other courts, Advocates, and Law Department staff attended the event

Soon after his arrival at Orvakal Airport, Jagan Mohan Reddy performed traditional Bhoomi Puja.

Kurnool was proposed as one of the three state capitals by YSR Congress Party after coming to power in 2019, reversing the plans of the earlier TDP government to develop Amaravati as the only state capital.

The YSR Congress government mooted Visakhapatnam as administrative capital, Amaravati as legislative capital and Kurnool as judicial capital.

However, the three-capital issue is currently pending in the Supreme Court.

