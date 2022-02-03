Andhra govt employees protest against new Pay Revision Commission; demand amendments

Several thousand of government employees of Andhra Pradesh swarmed the BRTS road on Thursday as they protested against the state's new Pay Revision Commission demanding amendments to it.

As a part of the 'Chalo Vijayawada' rally, the government employees from all the districts across the State reached Vijayawada city, despite the demonstration being denied authorization.

The rally from APNGO headquarters to BRTS road witnessed a massive participation of government employees.

Andhra Pradesh employee union president KR Suryanarayana said, "Despite tyranny by government and oppression of the employees, teachers and pensioners by the police forces, thousands of employees came to streets and demonstrated their resentment. In addition to this, lakhs of employees were kept under custody in many police stations across the State. Everywhere in the State, the employees have been expressing their resentment."

Over the last few days, the Andhra Pradesh government employees, teachers and pensioners have been opposing the recent pay revision, stating that it was detrimental to their interests and have demanded not to implement the 11th Pay Revision without considering their demands.

However, the State government has already implemented the 11th Pay Revision from February 1 and disbursed salaries according to the revised pay scales.

After implementing the new Pay Revision, the government has constituted an Anomalies Committee and a Ministers Committee.

The government was suggesting the employees to participate in the discussions with these committees and negotiate on the differed issues. But, the employees have been saying that the Government did not discuss with them before finalizing the provisions in the pay scale and they decided the Pay Revision in a unilateral manner.

The interests of each and employee were hurt with the implementation of new PRC, the employees alleged.

( With inputs from ANI )

