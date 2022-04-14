Andhra orders closure of bulk drug unit after accident

Vijayawada, April 14 Hours after six people were killed in a blast at a chemical plant of Porus Laboratories in Eluru district, the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) on Thursday issued orders for closure of the plant.

APPCB Chairman A. K. Parida also issued orders for disconnecting power to the unit at Akkireddygudem village in Musunuru mandal on Eluru.

The APPCB said the accident at bulk drug manufacturing industry occurred on Wednesday night due to explosion of a reactor while manufacturing 4-Nitro -N-methyl phtalimide , due to not implementation of standard operating procedures.

The accident took 6 lives leaving many injured and also caused environment damage in the form of emissions during the accident and hazardous waste generation, it said.

The APPCB took the action after an inspection by its officials. They found the company was not complying with CFO conditions and causing pollution in surrounding areas.

The unit was engaged in manufacture of bulk drugs and intermediates and speciality chemicals.

The board said the industry had not given any information to it about the accident after its occurrence.

