Andhra: Police seizes worth Rs 1.90 cr unaccounted cash from passengers in bus, 2 held

The Krishna District Police in Andhra Pradesh on Friday arrested two people for carrying unaccounted cash worth Rs 1.90 crore during the routine checking of buses.

The accused were identified as Malladi Murali Mohan and Srinu, the police said.

"During routine checking of buses in Garikapadu, Jaggayyapeta of Krishna district after Rs 1.90 cr of unaccounted cash was seized from their possession," said Nageswara Reddy, Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Nandigama.

The two could not produce any documentation for the same, therefore it was declared unaccountable cash and will be handed over to the Income Tax department, he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

