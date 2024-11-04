Andhra Pradesh: 4 Electrocuted While Setting Up Banner in East Godavari; CM Announces Rs 5 Lakh Compensation

Four people died, and one was injured due to electrocution while setting up banners for an event in Taatiparru village of East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. The incident occurred during the preparation for the inauguration of the statue of Pappanna Goud in a village on Monday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Bolla Veerraju, Pamarthi Nagendra, Marishetti Manikantha and Kasagani Krishna. Their bodies have been sent to the government hospital in Tanuku for postmortem report. The injured individual, Komati Anantha Rao, is currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Bus Accident: 7 Killed, Several Injured as Passenger Bus Plunges Into Gorge in Almora (Watch Video).

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakhs for the next of kin of deceased people. Naidu expressed shock over the incident and also instructed officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured person, reported ANI. He also assured full support to the family members of the deceased people.

Andhra Pradesh | 4 people died due to electrocution while setting up banners for an event in Taatiparru village of East Godavari district. One person is undergoing treatment: Srinivasa Rao, Police Inspector — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2024

“CM N Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the incident. He instructed officials to ensure the injured is receiving the best medical treatment. He assured that the government would support the affected families and extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. The government announced a compensation of ₹5 lakhs for each of the deceased's families,” ANI quoted Andhra Pradesh CMO.