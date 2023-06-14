Andhra Pradesh: 5 wagons of goods train derail between Tadi and Anakapalli, several trains cancelled

A goods train derailed between Thadi and Anakapalle Railways stations in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli district on Wednesday, June 14, affecting the movement of trains on the route. The coal-laden goods train derailed around 3.35 am.

The derailment affected the movement of trains on the Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada route. The South Central Railway has cancelled at least six trains and rescheduled a few other trains due to the incident.