Andhra Pradesh: Assassination Attempt on TDP Leader Bhuma Akhila Priya's Bodyguard in Allagadda; Shocking CCTV Footage Goes Viral

Violence has been reported during polling for Lok Sabha and Assembly elections held on May 13 in Andhra Pradesh. A gruesome CCTV footage has gone viral on the social media website, including on X (formerly known as Twitter). The video claimed to be from Allagadda of Nandyal district.

According to the reports, an assassination attempt was made on Tuesday night on the bodyguard of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Bhuma Akhila Priya. Unknown assailants hit Priya's bodyguard Nikhil with a car first and then attacked him with a knife.

Also Read | TDP Activist Kills Mother in Anantapur for Voting YSRCP; Accused on Run.

In the CCTV footage, it can be seen that a car hits a man walking on the roadside while another man in a black t-shirt with him runs away in panic. It is also seen that the car stops and an unknown person comes out from it and starts running after the man who was hit by the car.

CCTV Footage of Assassination Attempt

Nikhil escaped from the assailants with severe injuries, later he was admitted to Nandyala Government Hospital. His condition is said to be critical. The police registered a case, and the matter is under investigation. Also, there is tight security at Bhuma Akhila Priya's and AV Subbareddy's residence in Allagadda.