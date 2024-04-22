Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election 2024: Congress Releases List of 38 Candidates for Upcoming Polls

Congress party on Monday, April 22, released a list of 32 candidates for the upcoming Andhra Pradesh assembly elections, which will be held on May 13 in 175 Assembly constituencies. Results will be declared along with those of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls on June 4, 2024.

Ambati Krishnarao to contest from Srikakulam and Vidyasagar from Bobbili. Dola Srinivas has been given a ticket from the Gajapatinagaram constituency.

On Sunday, Congress released a list of candidates for nine Andhra Pradesh seats and 2 Jharkhand seats for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Andhra Pradesh has 25 Lok Sabha seats, while Jharkhand has 14 Lok Sabha seats in total.

Congress releases a list of 38 candidates for the Assembly Elections in Andhra Pradesh

The party has decided to field Pedada Parameswararao from Srikakulam, Bobbili Srinu from Bobbili Srinu, Janga Goutham from Amalapuram-SC and Gollu Krishna from Machilipatnam.

The other candidates are Valluru Bhargav from Vijaya Awada, Eda Sudhakara Reddy from Ongole, Jangiti Lakshmi Narasimha Yadav from Nandyal, Mallikarjun Vajjala from Anantapur, BA Samad Shaheen from Hindupur.