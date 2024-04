Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Releases List of 114 Candidates

The Congress released the list of 114 candidates on Tuesday, April 2, for the upcoming assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh. The Indian National Congress has released names of the list on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle for the upcoming assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.

Candidate Names for Andhra Pradesh Assembly Poll:

ICHCHAPURAM - MASUPATRI CHAKRAVARTHY REDDY

PALASA - MAJJI TRINADH BABU

PATHAPATNAM - KOPPUROTHU VENKATA RAO

SRIKAKULAM - PAIDI NAGABHUSHAN RAO

AMADALAVALASA - SANNAPALA ANNAJIRAO

ETCHERLA - KARIMAJJII MALLESWAR RAO

NARASANNAΡΕΤΑ - MANTRI NARASIMHA MURTHY

RAJAM (SC) - KAMBALA RAJAVARDHAN

PALAKONDA (ST) - SARAVA CHANTI BABU

PARVATHIPURAM (SC) - BATTINA MOHAN RAO

SALUR (ST) - MUVVALA PUSHPA RAO

CHEEPURUPALLE - TUMMAGANTI SURINAIDU

GAJAPATHINAGARAM - GADAPU KURMINAIDU

VIZIANAGARAM - SATISH KUMAR SUNKARI

VISHKHΑΡΑΤΝΑΜ EAST - GUTHULA SRINIVAS RAO

MADUGULA - BBS SRINIVAS RAO

PADERU (ST) - SATAKA BULLIBABU

ΑΝΑΚΑPALLE - ILLA RAMA GANGADHARA RAO

PENDURTHI - PIRIDI BHAGAT

PAYAKARAOPET (SC) - BONI TATA RAO

TUNI - GELAM SRINIVASA RAD

PRATHIPADU - NVV SATYANARAYANA

PITHAPURAM - MADEPALLI SATYANANDA RAO

KAKINADA RURAL - PILLI SATYA LAKSHMI

PEDDAPURAM - DORABABU TUMMALA

ANAPARTHY - DR. YELLA SRINIVASA RAO

KAKINADA CITY - CHEKKA NOOKARAJU

RAMACHANDRAPURAM - KOTA SRINIVASA RAO

MUMMIDIVARAM - PALEPU DHARMA RAO

AMALAPURAM (SC) - AITHABATHULA SUBHASHINI

RAZOLE (SC) - SARELLA PRASANNA KUMAR

KOTHAPΡΕΤΑ - ROUTHU ESWARA RAO

MANDAPEΤΑ - KAMANA PRABHAKARA RAD

RAJANAGARAM - MUNDRU VENKATA SRINIVAS

RAJAHMUNDRY CITY - BODA LAKSHMI VENKATA PRASANNA

RAJAMUNDRY RURAL - BALEPALLI MURALIDHAR

The CPI, Congress, and CPI(M) are part of the INDIA Bloc in Andhra Pradesh. Elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats are scheduled for May 13, and the votes will be counted on June 4.