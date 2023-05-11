Andhra Pradesh: Auto hit by unknown vehicle, 10 injured in Anakapalli

Anakapalli (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 11 : A total of ten people travelling in an auto were injured after it was hit by an unknown vehicle in Anakapalli, police said on Thursday.

Police said that the incident occurred when an auto was heading towards Tuni from Addu Road.

"An unknown vehicle hit an auto going which was going towards Tuni from Addu road. After getting hit by the unknown vehicle, Auto immediately ran into a bike which was coming from the opposite side," the police official said.

In the aftermath of the incident, the injured were taken to a nearby hospital.

"Injured were shifted to Anakapalli Area Hospital. Out of 10 people travelling in the auto, three are in critical condition.

Police further mentioned that a case has been registered in this matter and an inquiry is underway to get the details about the unknown vehicle.

Earlier five people including a nine-year-old girl were killed in a fatal road accident in February in the Medarametla area of the Bapatala district of Andhra Pradesh when the car in which they were travelling collided head-on with a truck.

According to police, the five went to offer prayers at Lord Shiva temple on the occasion of Mahashivratri in Sopiral of Chinaganjam Mandal. They participated in the celebrations and started for their home at night when the car met with the accident.

