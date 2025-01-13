Andhra Pradesh: Blaze at Tirumala Temple’s Laddu Distribution Counter in Tirupati (Watch Video)

Published: January 13, 2025 03:52 PM

Following the tragic stampede incident, a fire broke out at the laddu distribution counter of the Venkateshwara Tirumala temple. This occurred just days after a stampede at the darshan ticket counter claimed six lives and injured several others.

The fire rapidly spread, filling the compound with smoke. Initial reports suggest it may have been caused by a short circuit. Authorities are investigating the cause and working to contain the situation. These recent incidents have raised concerns about safety and infrastructure at the temple.

