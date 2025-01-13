Andhra Pradesh: Blaze at Tirumala Temple’s Laddu Distribution Counter in Tirupati (Watch Video)

Following the tragic stampede incident, a fire broke out at the laddu distribution counter of the Venkateshwara Tirumala temple. This occurred just days after a stampede at the darshan ticket counter claimed six lives and injured several others.

VIDEO | Fire breaks out at the laddu distribution counter of Venkateswara Temple Tirumala, Tirupati. More details are awaited.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/GJBK77NS0t — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 13, 2025

The fire rapidly spread, filling the compound with smoke. Initial reports suggest it may have been caused by a short circuit. Authorities are investigating the cause and working to contain the situation. These recent incidents have raised concerns about safety and infrastructure at the temple.