Andhra Pradesh Bus Tragedy: 20 Dead After Bengaluru-Bound Bus Catches Fire In Kurnool; Political Leaders Express Grief

At least 20 people died after a Bengaluru-bound private sleeper bus carrying 40 people caught fire in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district in the wee hours of Friday.The bus, operating under Kaveri Travels, began its journey from Hyderabad around midnight, and as it was nearing Ulindakonda, on the outskirts of Kurnool city, a two-wheeler coming from behind collided with it and got dragged underneath with its fuel cap open, triggering the blaze that quickly spread throughout the vehicle.According to preliminary information, the private travel bus was carrying around 40 passengers when the incident took place. Initially, the fire broke out in the front portion of the bus and gradually spread throughout the vehicle.

Around 12 passengers managed to escape before the fire spread rapidly, but several others were unable to escape in time. Around 11 injured passengers were immediately admitted to the Kurnool District Hospital for treatment.The bus drivers reportedly fled the scene immediately after the accident. Police teams have launched a search to trace them and have registered a case. Eyewitnesses reported hearing screams for help before the bus was completely engulfed in flames. Locals rushed to the spot and tried to rescue the injured before fire tenders arrived.President Droupadi Murmu expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, saying, "The loss of lives in the tragic bus fire accident in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, is deeply unfortunate. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured.” Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who is currently in Dubai on an official tour, expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives. Officials briefed him about the incident, following which he directed the chief secretary and senior officials to rush to the accident site and oversee the rescue and relief operations.

He instructed that the injured be provided with the best medical care and that all possible assistance be extended to the families of the deceased. The chief minister also emphasised taking steps to prevent an increase in the death toll and to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the accident.