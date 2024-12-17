Andhra Pradesh capital Amaravati to have piped gas supply

Amaravati, Dec 17 The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has proposed Amaravati as the country’s first state capital city to have a piped gas supply.

A team of officials led by A. Raman Kumar, a member of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), met with the state Chief Secretary Nirabh Kumar Prasad on Tuesday to discuss the gas pipeline projects and related developments.

According to an official statement, IOC officials proposed to make Amaravati the first fully piped gas capital city in the country.

They drew a comparison to the Gujarat International Finance Tech-City (GIFT) in Gandhinagar, where everything, including gas, electricity, and telecom cables, is underground. In GIFT City, piped gas is being supplied to residences, business complexes, and institutions. Similarly, they proposed to supply piped gas to the Amaravati capital city, making it the first piped gas capital in India.

Chief Secretary Nirabh Kumar Prasad expressed support for the proposal and assured that the state government would provide full cooperation in this regard.

K. Dinesh Kumar, Director of Andhra Pradesh Gas Development Corporation, mentioned that the target is to provide piped gas connections to 80 lakh people in the state in the coming days. After meeting with the Chief Secretary, the PNGRB representatives visited the RTGS and held a meeting with AP Gas Development Corporation officials.

They discussed the progress of the natural gas pipeline construction and city gas distribution work. The goal is to provide piped gas supply to 80 lakh households in the state in the near future. Dinesh Kumar requested cooperation from the PNGRB officials to achieve this goal. He also assured full cooperation to address any field-level challenges in the gas pipeline construction process.

The meeting was attended by City Gas Distribution Director Lt. Col. Kumar Ashish, Indian Oil Corporation General Manager Satyanarayana, and others.

--IANS

ms/dan

