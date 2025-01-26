Andhra Pradesh celebrates Republic Day with gaiety

Vijayawada, Jan 26 The 76th Republic Day was celebrated with gaiety and enthusiasm across Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. Governor S. Abdul Nazeer led the celebration by unfurling the national flag at the main official ceremony held at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, IT Minister Nara Lokesh and senior officials attended the programme.

The Governor reviewed the colourful parade by various contingents of the state police and took a salute of the march past. A total of 18 tableaux of various departments highlighting different schemes of the state government participated in the celebration. The tableaux were inspired by Swarnandhra Vision 2047.

During his speech on the occasion, the Governor listed out the works undertaken by the coalition government during the last seven months to fulfil the aspirations of the people. He explained the vision of the government to transform the state into one of the top economies in the country by 2047.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu hoisted the national flag at his residence in Undavalli. He offered floral tributes to the portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr B. R. Ambedkar. The Chief Minister greeted people on the occasion of the Republic Day.

He said the Constitution, which was designed to fulfil the aspirations of India's freedom struggle and enable all people of the country to live safely and prosperously under the shadow of democracy, came into force on this day. He called for working towards the goals of Vikasit Bharat 2047 and Swarnandhra Vision 2047 with the spirit of the Constitution.

Assembly Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu unfurled the Tricolor on the Assembly premises. The Republic Day ceremony in the Legislative Council was led by Council Chairman K. Moshen Raju. Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand hoisted the national flag at the ceremony held at the State Secretariat.

Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur led the Republic Day celebrations at High Court. Speaking on the occasion, he said the judiciary was functioning as a guardian so that the Indian Constitution is not undermined.

The Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, their Cabinet colleagues and top officials attended the At Home hosted by the Governor at Raj Bhavan to mark the Republic Day. Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur was also present.

