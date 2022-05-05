Andhra Pradesh: Chain-snatching case accused hangs self in police station

A man allegedly died by suicide in Bhimadole police station in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru district on Wednesday.

A suspect in a chain-snatching case, Manipalli Appa Rao, was found hanging in the station's bathroom, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul Dev Sharma.

"The accused was brought to the station on May 1 in a theft case. He had gone to take a bath on May 4 when the incident took place. He took a curtain along with him which he used as a pillow and hung himself inside the bathroom," Sharma said.

"The accused was then rushed to the hospital. But he died during the treatment," he added.

Police have registered a custodial death case and have taken up an investigation.

"A custodial death was reported. As per rules and regulations action will be taken," the SP said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor