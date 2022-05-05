Andhra Pradesh: Chain-snatching case accused hangs self in police station
A man allegedly died by suicide in Bhimadole police station in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru district on Wednesday.
A suspect in a chain-snatching case, Manipalli Appa Rao, was found hanging in the station's bathroom, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul Dev Sharma.
"The accused was brought to the station on May 1 in a theft case. He had gone to take a bath on May 4 when the incident took place. He took a curtain along with him which he used as a pillow and hung himself inside the bathroom," Sharma said.
"The accused was then rushed to the hospital. But he died during the treatment," he added.
Police have registered a custodial death case and have taken up an investigation.
"A custodial death was reported. As per rules and regulations action will be taken," the SP said.
