Andhra Pradesh: Chariot allegedly set ablaze by unidentified people outside Chittoor temple

A chariot was allegedly set ablaze by some unidentified people outside Varasiddi Vinayaka temple in Kanipakam, Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, said police.

Speaking toover the phone, Ramesh, Station House Officer of Police, Kanipakam said, "Unknown people burnt the chariot in early hours of Thursday. Based on the information received from temple authorities, the police launched an inquiry into the incident."

According to the police, the chariot was not in use for the last couple of years as it was not fit for use. It was placed outside the temple, the SHO said.

After detailed investigation only, the police could comment on it further, he maintained.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

