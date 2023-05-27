Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister unveils G20 Global Pharma Summit 2023 Series brochure

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 27 : The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, unveiled the brochure of the highly anticipated G20 Global Pharma Summit 2023 Series on Friday.

The launch of this series signifies a significant step towards addressing global healthcare challenges and promoting technological advancements, said state officials.

Following the Global Tech Summit held in various G20 cities, including Vizag, Zurich, Amsterdam, and Rome, the G20 Global Pharma Summit Series and G20 Health Summit Series will be hosted in major cities across the G20 countries. The cities include Riyadh, Seoul, Tokyo, Rome, Paris, New York, Melbourne, Beijing, London, and New Delhi.

These global summits will serve as unparalleled platforms for experts, researchers, and industry leaders to come together, share knowledge, and contribute to the advancement of healthcare and technology on a global scale.

The G20 Global Pharma Summit Series and G20 Health Summit Series led by the Pulsus Group are organized in collaboration with esteemed international partners, such as Walsh Medical Media from the USA, Conference Series from the UK, Longdom Group from Belgium, Ashdin Publishing from the Middle East, and EuroSciCon from the European Union Conference Group. This diverse and comprehensive collaboration ensures a wide range of perspectives and expertise, providing participants with an enriching experience.

These summits aim to identify and recognize subject experts in major fields of healthcare and technology, offering them a unique platform to showcase their expertise and contribute to global advancements. Additionally, the events provide an opportunity for startup companies to promote their ventures, network with potential investors and collaborators, and raise funds to further their innovative projects. Gedela Srinubabu, Co-Convenor of the Global Tech Summit Series and CEO of Pulsus Group emphasized the significance of these platforms in supporting and fostering the growth of startups in the healthcare and technology sectors.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed his support and highlighted the importance of showcasing investment opportunities in Vizag and Andhra Pradesh during the series of summits. The Chief Minister's endorsement adds significant weight to these global events, further enhancing their reach and impact. These series provide an excellent platform to attract international attention and investment to the region, particularly in the fields of pharma, healthcare, and technology.

A major highlight of the G20 summits is the recognition and awards ceremony, where deserving individuals are honoured for their exceptional services and contributions to healthcare and technology. This recognition not only acknowledges their achievements but also serves as a catalyst for further innovation and progress in their respective fields. In addition to the awards, the summits feature scientific track presentations by scholars, students, and physicians, promoting knowledge exchange and collaboration.

The launch of the G20 Global Pharma Summit Series marks a significant milestone in the global healthcare and technology landscape. With the support of international partners and the endorsement of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, these summits are set to drive collaboration, innovation, and advancements that will benefit humanity as a whole, the official press release said.

