Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Grants Rs 5 Lakh Each to Families of 20 Victims in Rain-Related Incidents

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh to the families of 20 people who lost their lives in rain-related incidents across the state. This comes as rescue and relief operations are ongoing in parts of Vijayawada. The recent rains and floods have resulted in 20 fatalities and significant damage in several areas of the southern state, with Vijayawada being particularly affected.

In a teleconference with officials, the Chief Minister directed them to identify the families of the deceased to return their bodies or to arrange for the last rites to be performed by the government on their behalf.

"Extend Rs 5 lakh compensation to the families of the deceased persons on behalf of the government," said Naidu in an official press release, adding that there is a chance now to go door-to-door for relief as flood has 'receded'. He directed officials to distribute essential items like water, biscuits, fruits and milk. Besides, the officials were directed to set up mobile markets to sell vegetables at an economical price. In addition to taking up sanitation work on a war footing, Naidu asked officials to restore power in a swift manner.

With the threat of a viral fever outbreak, the Chief Minister instructed officials to raise public awareness about these risks through pamphlets and to set up medical camps in each ward secretariat.

On Wednesday morning, 2.3 lakh breakfast packets were distributed, and 4.5 lakh food packets are being prepared for lunch and dinner. Additionally, 50 fire extinguishers have been deployed to assist with cleanup efforts.