Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Inspects Severe Flooding in Vijayawada Amid Heavy Rainfall (Watch Video)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has conducted an inspection of the flood situation in Vijayawada. The city is experiencing severe waterlogging in various areas due to heavy rainfall, resulting in a flood-like scenario.

Watch:

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu inspects the flood situation in Vijayawada.



Severe waterlogging is witnessed in various parts of Vijayawada, due to heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/y50In8ioCM — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2024

Amid heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled 21 trains and diverted 10 others due to waterlogging on tracks at multiple locations. Additionally, heavy rains have damaged the railway track between Kesamudram and Mahabubabad in Telangana.

Due to heavy water flow at Rayanapadu, the South Central Railway (SCR) has diverted two trains: the SMVB Bengaluru-Danapur and the Danapur-SMVB Bengaluru. Passengers on these trains were transported to Kazipet Junction by road. Stranded passengers were then transferred to two 'scratch rakes' assembled at Kazipet Junction, according to the SCR bulletin.