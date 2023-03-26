Andhra Pradesh CM congratulates ISRO on LVM3 launch success

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 26 : Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday congratulated the Indian Space Research Orgsation (ISRO) team for the successful launch of India's largest rocket LVM3 carrying 36 satellites.

It was OneWeb's second venture propelling India's capability in global space technology.

"The success of LVM3-M3/Oneweb India 2 Mission stands as a milestone in Indian space history", the Chief Minister said. He also wished ISRO all success in future endeavours.

The ISRO launched India's largest LVM3 rocket carrying 36 satellites from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota on Sunday morning.

LVM3 was launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at around 9 AM.

"LVM3 standing 43.5 metres tall and weighing 643 tonnes lifted off from the second launch pad rocket port carrying OneWeb's final instalment of 36 Gen1 satellites", said the officials.

Reportedly, the LVM3 is a three-stage rocket with the first stage fired with liquid fuel, the two strap-on motors powered by solid fuel, the second by liquid fuel and the third is the cryogenic engine.

"Just over 19 minutes after the rocket's take off, the process of satellite separation will begin. The separation of 36 satellites will happen in a phased manner", as informed by the officials.

Earlier social media handle of OneWeb satellite communications company and a partner in this mission took to Twitter and said, "Our golden 'Hello World' mission patch for this launch reflects our initiation of global coverage this year".

One Web also mentioned the importance of collaboration between the UK and Indian space industries.

One Web further tweeted, "OneWebLaunch18 will see us launch 36 satellites with @isro and @NSIL_India from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, India. This mission marks OneWeb's second satellite deployment from India, highlighting the collaboration between the UK and Indian space industries".

In the year 2022 on October 23, ISRO launched 36 satellites of OneWeb. It was the first satellite deployment collaboration between the two orgzations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor