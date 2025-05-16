Andhra Pradesh CM, his deputy participate in Tiranga Rally

Vijayawada, May 14 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Friday participated in a massive Tiranga Rally here to celebrate the Indian Armed Forces' triumphant Operation Sindoor.

A large number of people participated in the rally organised by the Telugu Desam Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

BJP state president and MP Daggubati Purandeswari, state ministers, legislators, leaders of TDP, Jana Sena and BJP, officials and citizens participated in the rally, which was conducted from Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium to Benz Circle.

Speaking on the occasion, Chandrababu Naidu said that he salutes the armed forces for their fight against terrorism.

The TDP national president stated that Operation Sindoor has shown what happens when women’s sindoor is wiped out. “We have given such a reply that terrorists will not dare to cast an evil eye on this country,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that the entire country has seen the valour of the armed forces. They entered their territory to destroy terrorist hideouts, he said.

Naidu paid tributes to young soldier Murali Naik from Andhra Pradesh who laid down his life during Operation Sindoor. He felt that the martyred jawan had inspired all.

The TDP chief said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to eliminate terrorists wherever they may be. “If they attack India, they will be finished off. Their conspiracies can’t do anything to India,” he said. He termed PM Modi as the right leader at the right time.Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said India, through Operation Sindoor has shown that if attacked, it will not keep quiet.

The Jana Sena leader alleged that Pakistan is involved in all terror attacks in India. “Unable to run their country, they are trying to create problems for India, which is on the path of progress. Pakistan is jealous of India’s development,” he said.

The actor-politician said that there have been many attacks on India since its independence. Bomb blasts were carried out in many cities.

Pawan Kalyan said Murali Naik gave the supreme sacrifice for the country. He said the Army jawan showed what patriotism is.

He urged people to rally behind Prime Minister Modi. He said Pakistan should realise that it’s a new India and it will not remain silent to the terror attacks.

The TDP politburo has decided to conduct Tiranga rallies in all Assembly constituencies on May 16, 17 and 18 to pay tributes to 27 tourists killed in Pahalgam terror attack.

