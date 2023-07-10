Andhra Pradesh CM inaugurates Centre of Excellence for Electric Vehicles Skills and Training

Pulivendula (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 10 : As part of developmental activities in the YSR Kadapa district, the Chief Minister, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, inaugurated the Centre of Excellence for Electric Vehicle Skills and Training that was set up by EV Masterclass, NREDCAP, and APSSDC at the skill development centre in Pulivendula.

"The Andhra Pradesh government, In its' commitment towards sustainable mobility, has initiated many programmes, such as deploying Electric vehicles in Municipalities, opening a scheme to provide 1 lakh electric 2 wheelers to government employees, and also has been offering many sops and incentives to the companies setting up their electric vehicle manufacturing units in the state," stated a press release.

"To further ensure that the state becomes the global manufacturing hub and ideal destination for electric vehicle manufacturers, since an abundant talent pool is available within the state, a special focus is made on the "Skill Development of the State's Youth in Electric Vehicle Technology"," it stated.

"As part of the same, the Government of Andhra Pradesh, in collaboration with EV Masterclass, has set up a first of it's kind Centre of Excellence for Electric Vehicles skills & Training in Pulivendula," it said.

"This is a first of it's kind initiative and state of the art lab across the country, where the entire lab is set up in line with that of a regular electric vehicle assembly line. The entire layout is designed in such a way that students start with the components of electric vehicles, build the systems and battery packs, integrate with the BMS, and assemble the entire thing into an electric vehicle. This way, the students face no difficulties in adapting themselves to the Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Industry." says Rajeev YSR, founder and CEO of EV Masterclass, said the release.

The Chief Minister suggested having multiple screens that can explain the assembly process of each component in detail using a lot of videos and animations to ensure the students understand the technology in detail.

Suresh Kumar, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Government, lauded the initiative because one of the biggest threats to the EV Industry is the non availability of relevant talent pools, and hence, to ensure that the existing electric vehicle manufacturing companies as well as the upcoming ones' don't face a shortage of talented manpower, Electric vehicle skills have been identified as one of the focus areas.

"Through this first if it's kind state of the art, EV Lab, the students not only understand the theoretical aspects of electric vehicles but also practise their skills hands on through different simulators and equipment's made available in the lab and become industry ready from day 1. We intend to establish many such labs in collaboration with EV Masterclass, train the state's youth in electric vehicle technology, and make them sought after employees by the Industry," it said.

"Youth from Diploma and Engineering backgrounds can enrol themselves in this 6 month EV Masterclass program, and can learn about Electric Vehicle technology, and become eligible for employment in the Industry. The skill academy also has a hostel facility that can accommodate 300 students at a time. The graduates are provided with certificates and are supported in their placement as part of this program," it added.

