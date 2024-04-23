Andhra Pradesh Election 2024: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Holds Roadshow in Visakhapatnam After Stone Pelting in Vijayawada (Watch Video)

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a roadshow in Yendada, Visakhapatnam were a large number of people gathered on both sides of the road to greet YSRC chief. Elections for the 175-member assembly and the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh will be held simultaneously on May 13. The votes will be counted on June 4.Last week, Jagan Mohan Reddy was injured after stones were pelted by unknown persons during the YSRCP chief's election campaign in Vijayawada.

The chief minister suffered a small cut on the left side of his temple above the eye during his Memanta Siddham' (we are all ready) election canvassing bus tour. "The stone struck the CM while he was acknowledging the crowds as part of his bus tour at Vivekananda School Centre in Singh Nagar, Vijayawada," said a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).The stone hit Reddy at a very high velocity and officials are suspecting that it could have been launched from a catapult, prompting the people standing around him atop the bus to wipe his forehead with a handkerchief initially. Immediately, the chief minister was administered first aid inside the bus by a doctor.