Andhra Pradesh Election Results 2024: Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP Alliance Leading in 100 Assembly Seats

The ongoing Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh reveal a significant surge in support for Chandrababu Naidu's TDP. These elections witness a three-way battle between the incumbent YSRC party, the Congress-led INDIA coalition, and the BJP-led NDA alliance, which includes Chandrababu Naidu's TDP and Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party (JSP).

Initial indications point towards a robust performance by the TDP-led alliance. In the Assembly contests, the TDP-led alliance currently leads in more than 100 out of the 175 seats, while the ruling YSRCP maintains an edge in 11 seats. In the Lok Sabha race, the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance is ahead in 14 out of the 25 parliamentary constituencies, with the YSRCP leading in 3 seats.

In the most recent update from the Kuppam constituency, N Chandrababu Naidu is currently maintaining a narrow lead. This closely contested race has garnered considerable attention from both the public and political analysts. Meanwhile, in Pithapuram, the renowned actor-turned-politician K Pawan Kalyan of the Jana Sena Party is leading the electoral race.

