In the electoral contest for the Ramachandrapuram assembly seat, the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) is currently leading. The contenders vying for the seat include Kota Srinivas Rao from the INC, Matha Rani Subrahmanyam representing BSP, Juttuka Venkatarao from PPOI, Vasamsetti Subash of the TDP, Pilli Surya Prakash standing for YSRCP, Barla Srinivas Yadav from BCYP, Chandra Sekhar Madiki running as an Independent, along with Jhai Sree Sureyendra Nadha Babuji Sreeguthula, Kate Subrahmanyam, Koyya Bangaru Babu, Lanka Praveen Kumar, Sujata Chekka, and Yarramsetti Ramaraju, all contesting independently.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy confidently entered the electoral fray, banking solely on the success of his extensive array of welfare programs. He stated that these schemes had positively impacted over 80% of the state's populace. Meanwhile, the main opposition, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), formed an alliance with the Jana Sena Party and BJP. Just a year prior to the election, the TDP was scarcely visible on the political landscape, grappling to maintain its dwindling influence.

In Andhra Pradesh, where elections were conducted concurrently for 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats on May 13, initial results from the counting of postal ballots showed the TDP's Buchchiah Chaudhray taking a narrow lead in the Rajahmundry Rural Assembly constituency. Meanwhile, the YSRCP held the advantage in the Ramachandrapuram assembly seat. In Telangana, where Lok Sabha elections were held on the same day across 17 constituencies, the BJP secured a slight edge in two seats during the postal ballot counting phase.