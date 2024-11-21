Andhra Pradesh Fire News: Woman Injured in Kitchen Blaze at Tirumala Restaurant

A woman sustained severe injuries after a fire broke out on Thursday evening at a restaurant near the Nandakam Guest House in the Tirumala area of Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, according to fire officials. The fire quickly spread across the kitchen of the Sri Lakshmi Narayana fast food restaurant.

The woman was rushed to the hospital and admitted by the hotel staff. While the exact cause of the fire has not been confirmed, officials suspect a gas leak might have been responsible for the incident.

Two fire tenders arrived at the scene shortly after being alerted and managed to extinguish the fire quickly, the officials reported.