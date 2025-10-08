Andhra Pradesh Fire: Six Dead, Eight Injured in Massive Blaze at East Godavari Fireworks Unit

A devastating fire broke out at a fireworks manufacturing unit in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday afternoon, resulting in the death of six workers and leaving eight others severely injured. The accident occurred while employees were engaged in making firecrackers, and the flames spread rapidly due to the presence of highly flammable materials used in the process. Many workers were trapped inside the factory, leading to a high number of casualties. The fire caused widespread panic in the surrounding area as thick black smoke billowed from the unit, prompting residents to alert emergency services immediately.

#AndhraPradesh: Six dead in #firecracker unit blast in #Konaseema; CM orders probe and relief measures



A massive explosion at a licensed firecracker manufacturing unit in Rayavaram village of Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district on Tuesday claimed at least six lives and left… pic.twitter.com/VF3mKyslLk — South First (@TheSouthfirst) October 8, 2025

The incident took place at the Lakshmi Ganapathi Fireworks unit located in Komaripalem village under Rayavaram mandal. Firefighters rushed to the scene after local residents reported the blaze, but officials stated that the intensity of the fire made rescue operations extremely difficult. Despite multiple fire tenders working to contain the flames, the structure was severely damaged. Police and revenue officials coordinated with emergency teams to carry out rescue and relief operations. The injured workers were immediately transported to the Rajahmundry Government Hospital for treatment, where medical staff confirmed that several of them remain in critical condition.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the fire may have been triggered by negligence in handling chemicals or due to a lack of proper safety equipment within the unit. Authorities suspect that poor adherence to industrial safety protocols could have caused the explosion. Police have registered a case and launched a detailed investigation to identify those responsible for the incident. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives. He held discussions with district officials, reviewed relief efforts, and directed senior officers to visit the site and ensure immediate medical and financial assistance to the victims.

అంబేద్కర్ కోనసీమ జిల్లా రాయవరంలో బాణసంచా తయారీ కేంద్రంలో అగ్నిప్రమాద ఘటన కలిచివేసింది. ఈ ఘోర ప్రమాదంలో పలువురు ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోవడం తీవ్ర ఆవేదన కలిగించింది. ప్రమాద కారణాలు, ప్రస్తుత పరిస్థితి, సహాయక చర్యలు, వైద్య సాయంపై అధికారులతో మాట్లాడాను. స్వయంగా సంఘటనా స్థలానికి వెళ్లి సహాయక… — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) October 8, 2025

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu posted on X, "A fire accident at the Bana Sancha manufacturing center in Rayavaram, Konaseema district, has caused a stir. The loss of several lives in this tragic accident has caused immense grief. I spoke with officials about the causes of the accident, the current situation, relief measures, and medical assistance. I have instructed senior officials to visit the incident site personally and participate in relief efforts. I have advised that better medical aid be provided to the injured. We stand with the affected families."