Andhra Pradesh: Goods train derails in Vizianagaram, no injuries reported

Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 21 : A goods train derailed at Vizianagaram railway station in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, informed the railway police.

According to the railway officials, the incident happened while moving from the loop track to the main track. A major accident was avoided due to the alertness of the loco pilot.

The Railway officials stated that the goods train was carrying an empty container box and the incident happened while the goods train was in a loop line and a single tyre of the goods train had derailed.

"We had set up the train on the tracks now. No injuries or damages happened. Derailment of goods trains disrupts passenger trains. Several trains have been stopped at Vizianagaram railway station and the efforts are underway to bring the derailed goods train back on the track", an official of the railways said.

On June 14 in a similar kind of incident, a goods train carrying coal derailed between Thadi and Ankapalle railway stations of Andhra Pradesh.

According to the Chief Public Relations Officer of South Central Railway, the incident took place between Thadi and Ankapalle railway stations today morning.

There is no report of any casualty or injury in the incident, the officer added.

