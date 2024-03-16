Andhra Pradesh Govt Issues Orders for Releasing DA to Employees Ahead of Election Schedule Announcement

The state government issued orders late Friday night, just under 24 hours before the scheduled announcement of the Lok Sabha and Andhra Pradesh assembly elections, to release dearness allowance (DA) for employees across several time periods.

Special chief secretary (finance) Shamsher Singh Rawat issued a government order (GO) for the release of DA to government employees for the period from July 1, 2019 to December 31, 2021.

The Special Chief Secretary, Shamsher Singh Rawat, issued orders for the release of dearness allowance (DA) for eligible government employees, effective from January 1, 2022. Additionally, he announced that the government has issued orders to increase the DA from 22.75 per cent to 26.39 per cent of the basic pay, effective from July 1, 2022.

Similarly, the state government has issued orders to adjust the dearness allowance (DA) for government employees, increasing it from 26.39 per cent to 30.03 per cent of the basic pay, effective from January 1, 2023.

Moreover, the government has also issued orders to revise the DA rates for employees receiving revised UGC Pay Scales, 2006, raising it from 212 per cent to 221 per cent of the basic pay, effective from January 1, 2023.

Likewise, the government has issued orders to adjust the DA rates for employees receiving revised UGC Pay Scales, 2016, increasing it from 38 per cent to 42 per cent of the basic pay, effective from January 1, 2023.

The state government will pay these DAs in cash with the salaries of April and May while the DA arrears for the period from January 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024 will be paid in three equal instalments in the months of August and November, 2024 and February, 2025.