Andhra Pradesh has turned into crime capital of India, says TDP leader Nara Lokesh

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 18 : Coming down heavily on the Director General of Police (DGP) Rajendranath Reddy for claiming that there is no increase in the crime rate in Andhra Pradesh, the TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh, on Saturday said that the State has already turned into the crime capital of the country.

In a press note released during his Yuva Galam pada yatra on Saturday, Lokesh told the DGP to view the ongoing criminal incidents as an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer but not from the ruling YSRCP angle.

"Only on Friday, you have certified yourself that there is no increase in the crime rate and that the law and order is completely under control. What about the setting afire of the 10th standard boy, Amarnath, so inhumanly at Uppalavaripalem of Cherukupalli mandal in Bapatla district by the local YSRCP worker, Venkateswara Reddy. Is it, not a crime," Lokesh asked and said that the only mistake that Amarnath committed was that he questioned Venkateswara Reddy for harassing his sister.

At the Kallur campsite of Venkatagiri Assembly segment in Nellore district, Lokesh had an interaction with Yanadi community representatives.

After hearing all their problems, the TDP national general secretary promised to sanction pucca houses for them immediately after his party forms the coming government. He also promised Rs 1500 as a monthly pension for women who crossed 18 years of age.

When the farmers of Madanangaripalli and neighbouring villages in a memorandum complained that they are yet to get compensation for the lands that they lost for the Kaluvai reservoir, Lokesh said that the TDP will raise the issue on the floor of the Assembly in the coming session. "If this Government does not do justice to you, the coming TDP government will certainly do justice to you all," Lokesh told the villagers.

Representatives from the Muslim community, SC and ST communities too met Lokesh and brought their issues to his notice. The TDP national general secretary promised them that soon after the TDP is back in power all their problems will be resolved.

