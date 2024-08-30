Andhra Pradesh: Hidden Camera in Girls' Hostel Washroom Sparks Protests; 300 Obscene Videos Found on Accused Student's Laptop

In a deeply troubling incident, a hidden camera was discovered inside a washroom at a girls' hostel affiliated with SR Gudlavalleru Engineering College in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district. The revelation has sparked intense protests from students and raised serious concerns about privacy and security. The accused, identified as Vijay, is a student at the same institution. Authorities have launched a full-scale investigation into the matter, which has led to the seizure of Vijay's laptop.

— Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) August 30, 2024

During the examination, nearly 300 obscene videos were found, suggesting that Vijay may have been involved in the illicit recording and potentially distributing the footage. The situation has escalated tensions on campus, with students demanding immediate action and stricter security measures to ensure their safety. The police are exploring all angles, including the possibility that Vijay sold the videos to third parties, further complicating the case.

