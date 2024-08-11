Andhra Pradesh Home Minister escapes unhurt in accident

Amaravati, Aug 11 Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha escaped unhurt in a road accident in Eluru district on Sunday.

The accident occurred when the car in which she was travelling hit an escort vehicle in the convoy when the driver of the escort vehicle applied a sudden brake. No one was hurt in the accident.

According to police, the accident occurred near Kaikaram in Ungutur mandal. The driver applied sudden brakes to avoid hitting the bike, resulting in the collision. The car in which the minister was travelling rammed into the escort vehicle from the rear.

The home minister was heading to Alampuram in Pentapadu mandal of West Godavari district from Vijayawada to attend an official programme.

The minister's car and the escort vehicle suffered minor damage in the collision. Anita later left for Alampuram in another vehicle.

Police rushed to the scene and started an investigation.

According to Eluru District Superintendent of Police K. Pratap Shiva Kishore, both the minister and security personnel accompanying her escaped unhurt. He said the escort vehicle driver applied a sudden brake to save a two-wheeler.

The SP said the minister continued her journey in another vehicle and attended the programme as scheduled.

Leaders of the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) spoke to the minister over the phone, following the accident. They enquired about the incident and her well-being and were relieved to know that the minister, escaped the accident unhurt.

Anitha also attended another programme at Tadepalligudem in West Godavari district. She participated in the celebrations organised to mark the silver jubilee of the victory in the Kargil war.

The minister offered tributes to Kargil martyrs at Kargil Vijay Rajat Jayanthi Mahotsav along with the local public representatives and officials.

The minister watched a children's cultural programme, organised on the occasion.

