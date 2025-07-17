Andhra Pradesh Horror: Woman Killed by Live-In Partner for Refusing Sex Trade

A shocking incident has taken place in Andhra Pradesh where a 24-year-old woman allegedly murdered by her live-in partner after she denied sex trade. As per the report this incident took place on July 16 at around 10:30 pm after domestic dispute. Deceased used to stay with accused partner in live-in-partner from six to eight months.

As per the PTI reports, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) S Murlimohan stated, "She was allegedly killed by her live-in partner after she refused to agree to his demand to engage in sex trade". Accused is an alcoholic and used to doubt woman's character. On the day of incident woman who returned from mother's house where her brother and the accused were also present. A heated argument broke out after the man allegedly pressured her to take up sex work. He then attacked the woman’s mother and brother, causing minor injuries. When the woman intervened, he fatally stabbed her in the chest and thighs.

Police have booked the accused under Sections 103 (murder) and 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He is currently absconding, and search operations are underway to apprehend him.