Andhra Pradesh House Collapse: One Dead, Several Injured As Massive Mountain Rocks Crash Into Homes in Vijayawada Amid Heavy Rains (Watch Video)

Andhra Pradesh: A 24 -year-old woman was killed, and five others were injured early Saturday morning when massive rocks from a nearby mountain slipped and crashed into four houses near Sunnapubattila Center, under the Machavaram police station limits in Vijayawada. The incident occurred around 7 a.m. due to continuous heavy rainfall, which has been lashing the city since Friday evening.

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh: One person has died, and two others are trapped in a house after a boulder fell on it in Vijayawada's Sunnapubatti Center pic.twitter.com/feLbOKmyUJ — IANS (@ians_india) August 31, 2024

The deceased, identified as Meghana, was found under the debris of her completely destroyed house. Three other houses sustained partial damage. Rescue teams have been working to retrieve two more individuals trapped under the rubble.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: The incident happened during the early hours after a rock fell from the top of the hill. One woman aged 24 has died in this. Two women are in hospital and in stable condition. We are searching for another two members there. I think they are inside the… pic.twitter.com/TyIsQEVHRp — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2024

According to regional media reports, Dr. Shyam, in-charge superintendent of Vijayawada Government General Hospital, confirmed that Meghana was brought in dead, and five others are currently receiving treatment. Upon receiving news of the incident, police, municipal corporation, and district administration officials rushed to the scene to coordinate rescue operations. Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Ram Mohan Rao, NTR District Collector Dr. G Srijana, and other officials visited the site to assess the situation.

According to the India Meteorological Department, a well-marked low-pressure area over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into a depression. It is likely to move further west-northwestwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts near Kalingapatnam around midnight on August 31. The depression is expected to bring heavy to very heavy rains to the state over the next four days, particularly in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Yanam.

Strong surface winds with speeds of 30-40 kmph are likely at isolated places over these regions, and water levels are expected to rise in rivers, including the Godavari and Krishna, and their tributaries for the next two days.