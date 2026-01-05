Andhra Pradesh: Massive Gas Leak Triggers Panic in Konaseema District, No Casualties Reported

A major gas leak occurred in Irusumanda village of Malkipuram mandal in Andhra Pradesh's Dr Ambedkar Konaseema district, according to the Fire Department on Monday. Soon after the incident, residents across the area were in fear and in a state of panic. The ONGC authorities, the fire services department, and the police officials prompted an emergency response.

Following a leak reported by local residents, ONGC teams arrived on the scene. Fire department, ONGC officials, and police are currently extinguishing the fire. According to fire department officer Balakrishna, "ONGC officials, along with fire and police personnel, are dousing the fire. Villagers are in a state of panic and fear."



As a precautionary measure, residents in the vicinity have been advised to stay away from the affected site. No casualties have been reported so far. Authorities said the situation is being closely monitored. (With ANI inputs)