Andhra Pradesh: No rallies or meetings to be held as section 144 in force in Konaseema, say police

East Godavari District SP Aishwarya Rastogi deployed in Konaseema warned that as Section 144 is in force in Konaseema district, no rallies and meetings should be held without permission and strict action will be taken if the rules are violated.

He was overseeing police security in the wake of the Konaseema District Sadhana Samithi calling for a rally at 3 pm on Wednesday at Konaseema Gateway Ravulapalem.

On this occasion, Rastogi said, The security has been set up with 300 policemen in Ravulapalem. People are advised not to leave their homes unless absolutely necessary. It was made clear that no more than five should gather and thoughts of holding rallies should be avoided."

( With inputs from ANI )

