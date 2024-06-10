Andhra Pradesh on Alert: TDP Leader Brutally Murdered by YSRCP Workers in Political Killing

In a rather shocking incident, , TDP leader Gourinath Chowdary was allegedly murdered by YSRCP workers in Veldurthi Mandal, Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh. The incident occurred in Bommirreddipalle village. Forces have been deployed to maintain law and order in the region. A case has been registered, and search operations are underway to trace out the accused. Kurnool SP visited the village and assured the residents of security measures.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: TDP leader Gourinath Chowdary was brutally murdered allegedly by YSRCP workers in Veldurthi Mandal, Kurnool district. The incident occurred in Bommirreddipalle village, where Gourinath Chowdary was attacked, resulting in his death. Forces have been… pic.twitter.com/oGHQbfUt30 — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2024

The police have also set up a picket in the village to prevent any further untoward incidents. The murder is seen as a politically motivated attack, as the victim was a prominent TDP leader in the area. The rivalry occurred due to political issues, and YSRCP activists brutally murdered the TDP leader. A case has been registered, and search operations are underway to trace out the accused.

Area’s Telugu Desam activists staged a protest in the village demanding action against those responsible. They contend that police personnel are still supporting the YSR Congress. Hence, they are attacking TD activists and leaders. District SP G. Krishnakanth rushed to the spot. Veldurthi circle inspector said they are collecting details and will take stern action against those responsible. It is said tension had started in the village on June 4, the day of polling. It peaked within a week, leading to the killing of Chowdary.



