Andhra Pradesh: One Dead, Two Critical After Inhaling Toxic Fumes at Pharma Company in Anakapalli

Anakapalli, Andhra Pradesh (November 27, 2024): One worker has died, and two others are in critical condition after inhaling toxic fumes at a pharmaceutical company in Parawada Pharma City, Anakapalli district, on Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. when workers at the private facility cleaned fumes from a reactor that had undergone a heavy pressure build-up while mixing hydrochloric acid (HCL) and chloroform. According to a police official, the workers did not take necessary precautions during the process and inhaled the toxic fumes.

The affected workers did not display symptoms immediately but began showing signs of illness, including coughing and breathing difficulties, around midnight. Nine workers were hospitalized, with one confirmed dead, two in critical condition, and the remaining six receiving treatment.

