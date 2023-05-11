Andhra Pradesh: Police seize gold biscuits worth Rs 2.5 cr in Tirupati, 4 detained

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 11 : Officials of Andhra Pradesh Police detained four persons and seized gold biscuits worth over Rs 2.5 crores in Tirupathi district from their possession, police said on Thursday.

Sullurupeta Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Raja Gopal said that a total of 5.201 Kg gold biscuits were seized at Doravarisatram toll plaza on Wednesday.

"We have detained four persons along with 5.201 Kg gold biscuits worth Rs 2.5 crores," the police officer said, adding that the apprehended persons didn't have any bills and documents of the gold.

"Two four-wheelers were found with gold biscuits during vehicle inspections," DSP said.

The police officer said that a case in the matter will be registered and the seized gold items will be handed over to customs officials.

Further information is awaited.

