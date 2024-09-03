Andhra Pradesh Rains: Around 300 Brand-New Cars Submerged in Vijayawada Floods

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh: Around 300 brand-new cars, including some vehicles under service, have been submerged in the Vijayawada floods following unprecedented rainfall that has severely impacted the city. A video shared by a news agency shows several luxury vehicles submerged in floodwater.

Unprecedented rainfall has paralyzed life in Vijayawada

The Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Indian Navy have deployed helicopters to rescue stranded people and airdrop essential supplies. Four more NDRF teams, along with four helicopters, have arrived in Vijayawada to join the rescue and relief efforts.

The Andhra Pradesh government has mobilized a massive response to the crisis. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is closely monitoring the situation and has directed ministers and officials to coordinate relief efforts. A total of 26 NDRF teams and 21 SDRF teams are conducting rescue operations in the affected areas.

The government has deployed 172 boats to supply food and water to stranded people. In areas where boats cannot reach, drones are being used to deliver essential supplies. Over 43,000 people have been evacuated to relief camps.

The floods have claimed 17 lives and left two people missing. Over 4.15 lakh people have been affected by the disaster. The damage to property is estimated to be extensive.