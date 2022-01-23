Andhra Pradesh records 12,926 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

Published: January 23, 2022

Andhra Pradesh reported 12,926 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths on Saturday.

According to the health bulletin, there are 3,913 recoveries on Saturday.

The number of active cases stands at 73,143.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

