Andhra Pradesh records 12,926 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths
By ANI | Published: January 23, 2022 04:21 AM2022-01-23T04:21:17+5:302022-01-23T04:30:08+5:30
Andhra Pradesh reported 12,926 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths on Saturday.
According to the health bulletin, there are 3,913 recoveries on Saturday.
The number of active cases stands at 73,143.
( With inputs from ANI )
