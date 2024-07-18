Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Jagan Reddy's YSRCP Party Member Brutally Murdered, Hand Chopped On Busy Street (Watch Video)

In a tragic event, a member of the Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), affiliated with former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, was fatally stabbed by a Telugu Desham Party (TDP) worker in Palnadu district on Wednesday. The victim, identified as Sheikh Rashid and associated with YSRCP's youth wing, was subjected to multiple stab wounds, including the severing of his hands, during the incident on a busy street.

The whole incident was recorded on a CCTV camera which showed the brutal attack on a busy street while bystanders stood as mute spectators. The party also shared the video of the horrific crime on its official X handle and said, “Jilani, the TDP goon who turned into an anthropomorphic monster and killed a YSRCP worker in Palnadu. Vinukonda YSRCP youth wing leader Rashid brutally attacked with a knife. Rashid died while receiving treatment at the hospital after his two hands were severely cut and his neck was also shot. Home Minister @Anitha_TDP, @naralokesh, @PawanKalyan How many more people should be victims of your @JaiTDP rakshasananda? Does anyone do the worst party politics in the country @ncbn?"

As per the preliminary investigation by the police, there are no as such political links and have indicated personal difference as the motive behind the crime.In wake of the incident, the police have enforced stringent prohibitory orders throughout Vinukonda town where the incident took place. The police have also assured that any attempts to incite unrest or disturb the peace will be met with severe consequences.

