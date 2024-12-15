Andhra Pradesh: Stage Collapse at Kuda Chairman’s Swearing-In in Kakinada Injures Several MLAs, TDP Leaders (Watch Video)

Chaos erupted at the swearing-in ceremony of the Kuda Chairman when the stage collapsed, injuring several political leaders, including prominent Telugu Desam Party (TDP) members Rajappa Yanamala and Ramakrishnudu. The incident occurred during the high-profile event, sending shockwaves through the political community. Amid the collapse, a cameraman covering the ceremony also found himself caught in the mishap. Eyewitnesses reported that the stage, crowded with leaders and dignitaries, gave way suddenly, causing panic among attendees.

Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh: At the Kuda Chairman's swearing-in ceremony, the stage collapsed, causing chaos. Several MLAs and leaders, including Telugu Desam Party members Rajappa Yanamala and Ramakrishnudu, were injured. A cameraman covering the event was also on the stage.… pic.twitter.com/L64mW0uAfL — IANS (@ians_india) December 15, 2024

Kakinada Rural MLA Pantham Nanaji and other local leaders promptly stepped in to manage the crisis and ensure medical assistance for the injured. Emergency services were called to the scene, and those hurt were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. The swearing-in ceremony, meant to be a celebratory political gathering, turned into a scene of confusion and concern. Authorities are investigating the cause of the stage collapse, with preliminary assessments pointing to structural overload due to overcrowding.